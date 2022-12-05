RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on RWS from GBX 650 ($7.78) to GBX 500 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 616.25 ($7.37).

Shares of RWS stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 345.60 ($4.13). 283,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,457.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 311.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 342.73. RWS has a 12-month low of GBX 254.80 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 664.50 ($7.95).

In other RWS news, insider Lara Boro bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,823.50 ($11,752.00). In related news, insider Lara Boro bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,823.50 ($11,752.00). Also, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £196,950 ($235,614.31).

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

