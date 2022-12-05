RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance of athlete. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com and ryu.com an e-commerce site.

