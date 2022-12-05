Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $7.62 on Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $158.69 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.62 or 0.00044891 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00127764 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00229533 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060867 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.20991733 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

