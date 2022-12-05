Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $215.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $216.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.93.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $237.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $344.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.56 and a 200-day moving average of $208.38. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.0% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

