Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $215.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $216.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.93.
Saia Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $237.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $344.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.56 and a 200-day moving average of $208.38. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
