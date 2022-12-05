Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.50. The company had a trading volume of 132,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $270.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.29, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.26.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

