Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Cowen

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.44.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

