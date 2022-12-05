Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.44.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.18. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $270.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

