Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.44.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $270.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 221,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,121,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 57.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

