Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,100 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 6,100 ($72.98) price target from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.35) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($90.92) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($89.72) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($93.31) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 8,200 ($98.10) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($95.94). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

