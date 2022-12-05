Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 116” Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 116 ($1.39) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s current price.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.62) to GBX 115 ($1.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.32) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.57) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 134.18 ($1.61).

Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 91.13 ($1.09). 73,868,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,732,461. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,518.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.10. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 89.87 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.69).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

