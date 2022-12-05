Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.