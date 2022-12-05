Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.98 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $30.89 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $6.79 or 0.00040074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

