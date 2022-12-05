Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €110.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($113.40) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($118.56) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($206.19) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($149.48) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($164.95) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($129.90) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of EPA SU traded up €1.60 ($1.65) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €140.48 ($144.82). 756,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €129.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €125.80. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($66.89) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($78.70).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.