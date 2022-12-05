Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Science Applications International updated its FY23 guidance to $7.05-7.20 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Up 6.1 %

SAIC stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.96. 14,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,923. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.26. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $113.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,390,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.