Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for 1.7% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.3 %

ELF stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $53.98. 3,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,291. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $13,441,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,753 shares of company stock worth $8,838,633. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.