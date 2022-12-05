Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 52,349 FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FinVolution Group by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

FINV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,007. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $417.72 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FINV shares. China Renaissance restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.20 price target on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

