Seaport Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. BeiGene comprises approximately 1.4% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 7.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 15.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BGNE stock traded down $12.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,637. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $350.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.99 and a 200 day moving average of $165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

BGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

