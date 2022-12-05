Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises about 1.2% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.32.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,281. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.82. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

