Seaport Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Continental Resources by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Continental Resources by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Continental Resources by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 90,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55,540 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.27. 194,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

