Seaport Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 1.3% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,922,000 after acquiring an additional 300,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $14.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.24. 17,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

