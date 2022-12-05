Seaport Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 811.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.2% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

