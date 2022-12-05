Second Half Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 21,412 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 3.1% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 174,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.2% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $270.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

