Sei Investments Co. Has $57.19 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,993 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Realty Trust worth $57,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after buying an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,261,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $110.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

