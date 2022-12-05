Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,446 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Kimco Realty worth $68,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.