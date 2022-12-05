Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Sold by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $11,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.13. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.25 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

