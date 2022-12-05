Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) vs. Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Head to Head Contrast

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semrush and Check Point Software Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semrush $188.00 million 6.84 -$3.29 million ($0.17) -53.59 Check Point Software Technologies $2.17 billion 7.73 $815.60 million $6.11 21.85

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Semrush. Semrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semrush 0 2 3 0 2.60 Check Point Software Technologies 5 7 8 0 2.15

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Semrush and Check Point Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Semrush presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 79.29%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $136.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.49%. Given Semrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Semrush is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Semrush has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semrush and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semrush -9.95% -10.83% -7.91% Check Point Software Technologies 34.35% 26.20% 14.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Semrush shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Semrush on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. The company also offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business (SMB) to large enterprise data center and telco-grade environments; and threat prevention technologies and zero-day protections. In addition, the company provides cloud network security, security and posture management, cloud workload protection, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Further, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through multiple distribution channels, including distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

