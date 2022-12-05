Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Semtech to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 224.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 130.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $92.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

