SentinelOne (S) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 6th. Analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.7 %

S opened at $14.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 35.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 43.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on S. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.