Serkan Kutan Sells 15,903 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $59,159.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 646,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,185.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Serkan Kutan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Serkan Kutan sold 4,813 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $19,203.87.

NYSE AMWL traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.75. 969,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,720. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.31. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Well by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,387,000 after buying an additional 735,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,172 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in American Well by 12.8% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in American Well by 15.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 11,867,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,455 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Well by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

