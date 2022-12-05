Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $25.93. 203,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,460,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 276.59 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,932.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,661 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,490,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 555,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.