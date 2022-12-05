Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.37) to GBX 685 ($8.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.06) to GBX 800 ($9.57) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.61) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 753 ($9.01).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:SGE traded down GBX 10.80 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 791 ($9.46). 645,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 738.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 704.30. The company has a market cap of £8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 3,164.80. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.31).

Insider Activity

About The Sage Group

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.38), for a total transaction of £174,518.40 ($208,779.04).

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.