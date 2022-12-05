Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Kape Technologies from GBX 410 ($4.90) to GBX 270 ($3.23) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Kape Technologies alerts:

Kape Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KAPE traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 243.30 ($2.91). 63,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,276. Kape Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 205 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 460 ($5.50). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 280.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,716.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.