Short Interest in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Drops By 10.0%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 103.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

