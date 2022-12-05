Short Interest in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI) Decreases By 8.3%

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NYSE ACDI opened at $10.26 on Monday. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the interactive entertainment, film/television, music, print and digital books, e-sports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, and enabling services and technologies sectors.

