Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Drops By 13.6%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,939. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at CASI Pharmaceuticals
In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Huang purchased 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $142,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,092.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.