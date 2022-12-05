Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Drops By 13.6%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,939. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Huang purchased 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $142,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,092.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

