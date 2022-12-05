Short Interest in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Declines By 12.5%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 647,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after purchasing an additional 120,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after buying an additional 1,540,145 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 1.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,852,000 after buying an additional 82,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CDW by 89.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after buying an additional 2,303,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

CDW Trading Down 2.3 %

CDW Increases Dividend

Shares of CDW stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. CDW has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

