Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Increases By 5.9%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 991,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth $47,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 291.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 86.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 130.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.82) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($51.55) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

CRH Stock Performance

About CRH

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. CRH has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

