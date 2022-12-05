Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Increases By 7.7%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,332.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVMF stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $78.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €52.00 ($53.61) to €60.00 ($61.86) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

