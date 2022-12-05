Short Interest in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Drops By 12.5%

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Health Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHAC. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Health Acquisition by 80.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 76.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $750,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Health Acquisition alerts:

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DHAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Digital Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.