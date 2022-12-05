Short Interest in EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Grows By 7.4%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,200 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 671,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,803.0 days.

EQB Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $42.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. EQB has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $62.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on EQB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

