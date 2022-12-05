Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Decreases By 10.6%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

NYSE EQH traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $2,925,851. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Equitable by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Equitable by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in Equitable by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 52,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

