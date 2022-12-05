Short Interest in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Declines By 10.0%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,380,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 15,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,601,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524,043 shares in the company, valued at $344,601,018.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $483,932.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $484,235,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,294. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in eXp World by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of EXPI stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,516. eXp World has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.