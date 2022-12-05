Short Interest in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Drops By 17.6%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:FBP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.03. 1,020,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,027. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. First BanCorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in First BanCorp. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in First BanCorp. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 220,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in First BanCorp. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

