Short Interest in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Drops By 13.7%

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 10,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Fiserv by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 348,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,577,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Fiserv by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,930,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,116. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average is $99.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

