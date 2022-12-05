Short Interest in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Rises By 6.6%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 124,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Forward Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FORD stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.27. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,881. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Forward Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forward Industries Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

Further Reading

