Short Interest in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Increases By 5.1%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on Gatos Silver and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.
Shares of GATO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.94. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,665. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
