Short Interest in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Increases By 5.1%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on Gatos Silver and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Shares of GATO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.94. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,665. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 31.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,702,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 51.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,881,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 636,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 22.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 481,897 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 22.7% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,385,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 442,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 815.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 434,126 shares in the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

