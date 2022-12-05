Short Interest in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Drops By 16.0%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646 over the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after buying an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in LendingClub by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after buying an additional 1,243,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LendingClub by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after buying an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LendingClub by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after buying an additional 1,206,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in LendingClub by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 989,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE LC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,672. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.