Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declines By 9.6%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,995,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,233,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

JMM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. 5,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

