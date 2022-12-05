Short Interest in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Rises By 6.6%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 36,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Vinco Ventures Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BBIG opened at $0.67 on Monday. Vinco Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vinco Ventures by 560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

