Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 510.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

